TOP NEWSWORLD

Zelensky urges people around the world to join ‘Arm Ukraine Now’ campaign

NewsWire
0
8

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on to join the #ArmUkraineNow campaign on social networks.

“Today I want to thank the millions of people around the world who support Ukraine and ask their leaders #ArmUkraineNow. They understand that any weapon in the hands of our army is designed solely to protect against invaders. Heavy weapons are a tool we need now to protect the civilian population from air and artillery shelling, to preserve our infrastructure and our cities. Russia will not stop alone,” he wrote in a telegram post.

“Arm us with enough heavy weapons, and we will end this war sooner rather than later – with fewer maimed and killed Ukrainian civilians and soldiers,” the Ukrainian President was quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He called for joining the millions of votes in the global campaign on social networks: #ArmUkraineNow. “1. Post a photo with the caption #ArmUkraineNow 2. Call on your government to provide heavy weapons to Ukraine 3. Mark 3 friends and ask them to do the same,” Zelensky suggested.

20220421-020601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No lasting damage to dishonoured Gandhi statue in New York

    #Virushka: Anushka, Virat pose for the shutterbugs at Mehboob Studio

    Neil Patrick Harris says ‘It’s a Sin’ will add to dialogue...

    Air India curtails US operations due to 5G roll-out