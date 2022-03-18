WORLD

Zelensky warns Russia of ‘high price’ of conflict with Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
36

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia will pay a “high price” for its conflict with Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

“By attacking us, they will destroy everything that Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years,” Zelensky said in an address to the nation.

In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised Kiev for “trying to delay the negotiation process in every way possible, putting forward more unrealistic proposals”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held several rounds of negotiations in a bid to broker a solution to the conflict between the two countries.

20220319-020402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Mexico needs comprehensive reform to boost economic growth’

Seoul monitoring signs of Pyongyang’s border reopening

Call on rich nations to provide $60 bn annually to address...

S.Korea, Russia to set up military hotlines: Defense Ministry