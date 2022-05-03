WORLD

Zelensky will continue to beg for money from the West: Ex-Russian Prez

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not need a peace treaty as he will continue to “beg for money and weapons from the West” and will also continue to “appear unshaven on camera” .

“Zelensky will continue to beg for money and weapons from the West, proving that he is in the game, that he is the hope of the liberal world’ that he is the last bastion of European democracy that the bear in the padded jacket wants to tear to pieces,” RT News quoted Medvedev, who is also Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, as saying.

The former President also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian leader will continue to imitate concern for the Ukrainians, “periodically exposing them as a human shield”.

“Send assassins to Russian journalists, posing as a tough liquidator. Produce criminal fakes about the Russian military operation, using unfortunate citizens as expendables. To speak unshaven on camera and carry nonsense with eyes burning from stimulants.”

According to him, Zelensky has no other way to remain in office, “unless, of course, the position itself remains”, RT reported.

