Zelenskyy signs Ukraine’s EU membership application

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Ukraines European Union membership application.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Sybiga, said that Zelenskyy has just signed a historically significant document: Ukraine’s European Union membership application, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

He also signed a joint request with the head of the Verkhovna Rada [Parliament] of Ukraine and Prime Minister Dmytro Shmygal.

The documents are already on their way to Brussels.

Zelenskyy said: “I have signed Ukraine’s European Union membership application. I am sure that we can achieve this.”

According to EU procedure, the membership application has to be submitted to the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The Council is currently headed by France.

Ukraine’s application may be important for Zelenskyy, given that this issue could potentially be used in the talks with Russia, because the European Union is a project built around peace and using dialogue to resolve conflict, Ukrainska Pravd reported.

On Monday morning, Zelenskyy addressed the European Union regarding Ukraine’s accession under a special procedure. According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainians deserve EU membership.

After Russia’s invasion, several EU countries called upon the EU to give Ukraine a pathway to membership, and Slovakia proposed a special procedure for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

