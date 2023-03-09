ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Zendaya tops list of most Googled black women in 2022

Actress Zendaya Coleman has topped the list of most Googled black women in 2022.

The 26-year-old actress led the ranking released by lifestyle website ThatSister far ahead of other Top 10 female stars in the list with 2.71 million monthly average Google searches in 2022, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Her film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which was released at the end of 2021, became the highest-grossing film of the year and the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Zendaya’s role in ‘Euphoria’ has also earned her multiple gongs and nominations, including her first Primetime Emmy Award in 2020. She won her second Emmy for the same role in 2022 and recently won her first Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Rue Bennett on the HBO series.

In her personal life, her off-screen romance with her “Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland has also kept her fans on their toes. Though they’re not the most avid users of social media, both actors have occasionally given shout-outs to each other on Instagram.

Next in the ranking is Serena Williams with 1.65 million searches. The former tennis ace announced her retirement in August 2022, and has since been keeping her fans curious about her plans next after her tennis career.

Serena’s best friend Meghan Markle lands on the third place, largely due to her tell-all documentary on Netflix, ‘Harry & Meghan’. Since they exited as senior royal family members, they have been making headlines with their bombshell revelations about their lives within the British royal family.

Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Obama follow next with a little over 1 million searches. Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith, Oprah Winfrey, rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, as well as Whoopi Goldberg round out the top 10.

ThatSister conducted the study by looking at Google search data for over 100 of the most influential Afro-American ethnic women since January 1, 2022.

