ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Zero Dark Thirty’ star cancels 2023 music tour after poor ticket sales

NewsWire
0
0

‘Zero Dark Thirty actor John Barrowman has cancelled his upcoming UK tour saying that slow ticket sales have made it unviable.

The actor, 55, known for roles in popular TV shows such as ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Arrow’, was due to embark on a tour next year following the release of his album ‘Centre Stage’, ‘The Mirror’ reports.

The album was released last month and features some of his “personal favourites” from musical theatre, with John having performed in the West End and on Broadway himself.

He has just announced that his upcoming UK tour will no longer go ahead. He said there’s been “slow” ticket sales in some areas and that increased costs have made the tour unviable.

According to ‘The Mirror’, Barrowman shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, saying, “It is with huge regret that we have decided to cancel the UK tour.

“Unfortunately, tickets sales in certain parts of the UK have been slow, and with the increased costs of touring it is no longer economically viable to continue.”

“This is a decision that has not been taken lightly, and I know many of my fans will be very upset, as am I,” he added.

20221220-213605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cher, 76, confirms romance with Alexander Edwards, 36

    Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up for the sports drama...

    Matt Damon stopped using ‘homophobic’ slur because of daughter

    Meghan Trainor says nurses blamed her antidepressant use for her son’s...