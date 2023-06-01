INDIA

‘Zero sense of patriotism in fake-nationalist BJP’: Kharge makes jibe at govt over China

NewsWire
0
0

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the China issue, saying it has occupied India’s land and there is zero sense of patriotism in the “fake-nationalist” BJP.

Kharge, in a tweet in Hindi, said: “Used to talk about ‘red eye’ nine years ago. They enjoyed the swing with smiling faces of the meeting. 20 soldiers of India gave their lives in Galwan. Forgot the sacrifice of 20 soldiers in Galwan by giving a clan chit to China. China is occupying our land and there is zero sense of patriotism in the fake nationalist BJP.”

Kharge also shared the hashtag of ‘naakami ke 9 saal’ to highlight the failures of the Modi government. His remarks came in the wake of the BJP celebrating nine years in power at the Centre.

The BJP is highlighting the achievements of its government in the country and has organised several programmes to highlight the same. The Congress on May 26 has released a booklet to highlight the failures of the Modi government in the last nine years, which also includes the issues of border row with China.

20230601-210203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RJD blamed BJP for Gujarat bridge collapse tragedy

    Google to shut Cloud gaming service Stadia on Jan 18, 2023

    West was arming Ukraine since many years, says Russia’s Lavrov

    India can save logistics fuel worth Rs 311L cr in next...