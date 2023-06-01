Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the China issue, saying it has occupied India’s land and there is zero sense of patriotism in the “fake-nationalist” BJP.

Kharge, in a tweet in Hindi, said: “Used to talk about ‘red eye’ nine years ago. They enjoyed the swing with smiling faces of the meeting. 20 soldiers of India gave their lives in Galwan. Forgot the sacrifice of 20 soldiers in Galwan by giving a clan chit to China. China is occupying our land and there is zero sense of patriotism in the fake nationalist BJP.”

Kharge also shared the hashtag of ‘naakami ke 9 saal’ to highlight the failures of the Modi government. His remarks came in the wake of the BJP celebrating nine years in power at the Centre.

The BJP is highlighting the achievements of its government in the country and has organised several programmes to highlight the same. The Congress on May 26 has released a booklet to highlight the failures of the Modi government in the last nine years, which also includes the issues of border row with China.

