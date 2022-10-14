Several Indians, including Nithin Kamath, the CEO of Zerodha, have criticised the newspaper after it featured a caricature of a snake charmer while reporting about the Indian economy.

On the microblogging website Twitter, Kamath called out the Spanish daily by drawing attention to the “racist stereotype” caricature made in the newspaper.

“Quite cool that the world is taking notice, but the cultural caricaturing, a snake charmer to represent India, is an insult. Wonder what it takes for this to stop; maybe global Indian products?” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users also shared their opinions on the matter.

“Arguably India is still a very poor country. Leave the top 10 per cent of the population aside, the rest of India lives in miserable conditions. Until the time that changes, it is pointless to feel bad about such caricaturing. How the world perceives us, stems largely from how we actually are,” a user wrote.

“How come it’s an insult? Maybe it’s our shortcoming that they don’t see India more than that,” another user wrote.

