Banglash’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has announced that former military ruler Ziaur Rahman and others who were involved in the killing of freedom fighters in the name of ‘November 7 revolution’ will be tried on this soil.

Chairing a discussion organised by ‘Families of Martyred Freedom Fighters of the 7th November of 1975’, freedom fighter and president of Asiatic Society Khondker Bazlul Huq said that the military ruler “hanged several thousands of freedom fighters illegally” during his period.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also implemented the verdicts of trial of war criminals’ cases. I hope, those who killed the freedom fighters in the name of 7th November revolution will be tried on the Bangla soil,” he said while speaking at the discussion at the Central Shaheed Minar.

The Home Minister said the government implemented the verdict of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case as valiant freedom fighters repeatedly demanded execution of Bangabandhu’s killers.

“We will also see that trials of the killers of freedom fighter soldiers on the soil of Bangla,” he added.

Kamal also said that “attempts were made to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 20 times”, but those attempts were failed.

He said that those who also killed the four national leaders who led the country during the Liberation War in absence of Bangabandhu.

“Killers of valiant freedom fighters must be brought to justice,” he said, adding that an investigation committee is being formed for this.

20221108-082605