Manchester United young prospect Zidane Iqbal has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025.

The 19-year-old has made just one first team appearance for Manchester United, but has done enough to secure a new deal with the club, which the United have the option to extend by a further year.

Iqbal has joined the Academy at the age of nine and made his first-team debut in last December’s Champions League match against Young Boys at Old Trafford. He has agreed a new deal that will keep him at United until at least June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

The youngster has already played senior international football for Iraq, featuring in two World Cup qualifiers since accepting the call-up to represent the country of his mother’s birth.

The Whalley Range-born Academy graduate is a proud Mancunian of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage.

