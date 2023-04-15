SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Zielinski takes charge of Argentina’s Independiente

Veteran manager Ricardo Zielinski has agreed to join Independiente on a contract that runs until June next year, the Argentine Primera Division club said.

The 63-year-old replaces Pedro Monzon, who had filled the position on a caretaker basis after the departure of Leandro Stillitano in March, reports Xinhua.

“It’s a nice challenge to try to reposition Independiente where they need to be, which is in contention to win international trophies,” Zielinski told reporters.

“I think we have a lot of scope for improvement, building on what (Monzon) has already been working on.”

Zielinski has been out of work since parting ways with Uruguay’s Nacional on March 19.

Independiente are currently 25th in the 28-team Primera Division standings with just one win from 11 games so far this season. Zielinski’s first match in charge will be a home clash against Racing Club on Sunday.

