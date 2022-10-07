INDIA

Zila Panchayat chiefs, block heads can’t be removed before 2 yrs in UP

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has changed the process of removal of heads of Zila Panchayat and blocks.

Under the new system, a no-confidence motion cannot be brought against them before two years.

An ordinance to this effect has been issued by Governor Anandiben Patel, bringing changes in the Uttar Pradesh Kshetra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat Act 1961.

In the ordinance issued by the Governor, amendments have been made in sections 15 and 28 of the Act.

Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has issued directives to the Panchayati Raj Department to implement the revised system in all the districts and to ensure compliance.

According to the ordinance, under the new system, no-confidence motion cannot be moved against the district panchayat chairperson and block head before two years of assuming office.

Till now this period was one year.

Apart from this, in the changed system, two-third support will be required to bring a no confidence motion. At present, more than half the votes were required for a no-confidence motion.

After the implementation of the UP Kshetra Panchayat and District Panchayat (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, the process of removing the block heads and district panchayat chairpersons will become difficult.

20221007-145604

