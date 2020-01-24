ZIM vs SL 2nd Test: Taylor, Williams stretch Zim lead to 354

Harare, Jan 30 (IANS) Zimbabwe extended their lead over Sri Lanka in the second Test to 354 runs on a rain-hit Day 3 here on Thursday. Brendan Taylor and captain Shawn Williams once again led the efforts with the bat for the hosts, although they never batted together.

A total of 54 overs could be bowled on the third day with a large chunk of the second and third sessions being lost to rains. Zimbabwe ended the day at 241/7, looking to win their first Test since 2011.

Zimbabwe started on an overnight total of 62/1 and Sri Lanka didn’t take long in taking their first wicket of the day. While the visitors managed to take wickets at regular intervals, Taylor’s brisk knock (67 off 75 balls) meant that each partnership made a significant addition to the lead.

Taylor was given LBW in the 50th over off Lahiru Kumara, much to his dismay as he walked off showing his bat to the umpire. Williams (47 not out) and Sikandar Raza (34), however, kept the scoring rate going before the latter fell to Vishwa Fernando. The umpires took the players off the field due to rain shortly after that.

Roughly six overs could be bowled in the truncated third session in which Tinotenda Mutombodzi fell to Suranga Lakmal. Bad light meant that the over could not be finished and eventually play had to be called off.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 406 & 241/1 (Brendan Taylor 67, Shawn Williams 47 not out; Vishwa Fernando 2/43) vs Sri Lanka 293 all out (Angelo Mathews 64, Oshada Fernando 44; Sikandar Raza 7/113)

–IANS

rkm/arm