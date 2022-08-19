SPORTSCRICKET

Zimbabwe Cricket announces central contracts for 19 women players

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Friday announced central contracts for 19 women players for the 2022-23 season.

Zimbabwe captain Mary-Anne Musonda, her deputy Josephine Nkomo, as well as Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, were named in the Grade A+ category.

Grade A have Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa and Sharne Mayers, while Nomvelo Sibanda and Loreen Tshuma were given Grade B contracts.

A total of 11 players were named in the Grade C category.

“As part of our commitment to the growth and development of our women’s game, we are pleased to confirm the awarding of central contracts to a talented group of 19 players,” Hamilton Masakadza, ZC Director of Cricket, said.

“We believe this will not only boost the morale of our players but will also allow them to fully focus on their game ahead of a crucial period for our national team, which includes participation at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September,” he added.

Central contract list:

Grade A+: Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano

Grade A: Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Sharne Mayers

Grade B: Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

Grade C: Esther Mbofana, Loryn Phiri, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nyasha Gwanzura, Ashley Ndiraya, Nomatter Mutasa, Chiedza Dhururu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger

