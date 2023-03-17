SPORTSCRICKET

Zimbabwe name full-strength squad for Netherlands ODIs as Raza, Burl return

Zimbabwe on Friday named a full-strength squad which features their premier players including Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl for the ODI series against Netherlands, set to be played from March 21.

While Raza and Burl are back from franchise cricket commitments abroad, the Chevrons have also been boosted by the return of Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani, who all are coming off injuries.

Williams fractured his finger in January, while Chatara had suffered a thigh muscle injury in the same month. Muzarabani had been sidelined since last November when his quadriceps injury flared up during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Though both teams are out of contention for a direct qualification to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the matches scheduled for March 21, 23 and 25 in the series can serve as a preparing point for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

The Qualifier will take place in Zimbabwe in June-July this year.

Head Coach Dave Houghton was pleased to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

“It’s great to have the whole team back and everyone fighting fit,” Houghton said.

It’s naturally our intention to win the series. However, in doing so, it is also an opportunity to try out different combinations to achieve that goal, with an eye on the upcoming World Cup qualifier tournament,” he added.

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

