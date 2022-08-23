SPORTSCRICKET

Zimbabwe name ODI squad for Australia tour, fit-again Muzarabani returns

Zimbabwe on Tuesday named a 15-member squad for the ODI series against Australia with fit-again fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani returning after recovering from a thigh muscle tear that kept him out of action for a while.

The three-match ODI series, which begins on Sunday, is Zimbabwe’s first tour Down Under since 2003-04.

Muzarabani was the only new member in the team that faced India recently at home in the ODIs. Regis Chakabva will continue to lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Craig Ervine, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tendai Chatara, who has a collarbone fracture, Wellington Masakadza, who injured his shoulder tendon and Milton Shumba, who has a quadricep injury, remain absent.

The ODI series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League which will serve as a means to qualify for the Cricket World Cup 2023 to be staged in India. The top seven teams and hosts, India, will gain direct qualification from the 13-team competition.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

