A change in Zimbabwe’s travel plans has forced the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reschedule their Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka to October 11.

The match was to be played on Monday, October 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as per the original schedule and will now take place at the same venue a day later.

The eight teams featuring in the first round of the 16-team tournament play their warm-up fixtures from October 10-13 in Melbourne. The Junction Oval is the other venue that will host practice matches for the first round.

The warm-up fixtures for teams who have direct entries in the Super 12s will be played at two venues in Brisbane — the Gabba and the Allan Border Field — on October 17 and 19.

The complete warm-up fixtures:

Oct 10: West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11h00; Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 15h00.

Oct 11: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 14h30; Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 19h00.

Oct 12: West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 19h00.

Oct 13: Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 23h00; Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 15h00; Scotland v UAE, MCG, 19h00.

Oct 17: Australia v India, The Gabba, 14h00; New Zealand v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 14h00; England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 18h00; Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 18h00.

Oct 19: Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba 13h00; Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 18h00; New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 18h00.

