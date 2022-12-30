Several large-scale mining projects that are still under construction will be commissioned in 2023 as Zimbabwe seeks to accelerate the growth of its extractive sector, an official said.

The projects to be commissioned, three of them in lithium mining and processing, are expected to play a critical role in driving mining sector growth, one of the mainstays of the country’s economy, Zimbabwe’s Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando told the press on Friday.

Other projects in platinum, coal, gold and other minerals will also be commissioned in the coming year, Chitando said.

He added that Zimbabwe had made significant strides in promoting the value addition of minerals domestically, particularly lithium, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are happy that the lithium players are happy to develop into the lithium value chain so that at the end of the day we also have material that is ready to go into battery production.”

According to the Ministry, the country saw a huge leap in mineral exports in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Zimbabwe’s mining sector is highly diversified and is strategic to the country’s economy.

