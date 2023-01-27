HEALTHLIFESTYLEWORLD

Zimbabwe to conduct second measles vaccination campaign

NewsWire
0
0

Zimbabwe will roll out the second phase of the measles vaccination campaign in the most affected districts, starting next Monday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said.

The campaign will run from January 30 to February 10 targeting children aged five years to below 15 years in the eight most affected districts around the country, the Ministry tweeted on Friday.

Following the outbreak that was first reported in the country in April 2022, the Ministry started a mass vaccination campaign in the affected districts, targeting the age group of six months to 15 years, in a bid to control the outbreak, Xinhua news agency reported.

20230128-031202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Irregular sleep schedules linked to depression

    Huge human toll is feared as zero-Covid controls dismantled in China

    Raj woman tehsildar performs last rites of Covid+ woman as kin...

    Turkey reports 24,114 daily Covid-19 cases