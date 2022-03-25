HEALTHWORLD

Zimbabwe to hold parliamentary, local authority by-elections after Covid-induced 2-yr ban

Zimbabwe will hold its first by-elections in two years on Saturday following the lifting of the suspension of elections by the government in a bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Observers have said that the by-elections, in which 28 parliamentary and 122 council seats will be up for grabs, will provide contesting parties with ideas on how they will fare in 2023 harmonised presidential, parliamentary and council elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF and Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change appear to be the main contenders, with the largest opposition party in Parliament, MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora, also coming in as a notable contender.

Most of the seats fell vacant throughout the period of the elections ban after MDC-T recalled parliamentarians and councilors.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa have held rallies in several parts of the country, which were attended by huge crowds, and both have expressed confidence in winning the majority of the vacant seats.

