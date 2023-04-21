Pakistan ‘A’ team will tour Zimbabwe for a one-day series that will be key to the hosts’ preparations for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier also on home soil.

Zimbabwe will be out to fine-tune for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in six one-day matches against Pakistan A team at the Harare Sports Club. The 50-overs World Cup will be held in India in October-November this year.

The hosts are sure to have one eye on the Cricket World Cup Qualifier during the one-day matches, with two spots at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 up for grabs at the later event, according to a story on the ICC website.

The first one-day clash between Zimbabwe and Pakistan A team is scheduled to be played at Takashinga Cricket Club on May 17, with the remaining matches to be played at Harare Sports Club on 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27 May.

Zimbabwe will also host the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with matches to be played across four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from June 18 to July 9.

The event will see 10 teams competing for the two remaining places at the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, USA, UAE, West Indies, and one of Ireland or South Africa, will join Zimbabwe at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Pakistan have already qualified for the Cricket World Cup, as well as Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and hosts India. Ireland need to sweep their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in May to automatically qualify for the showpiece event ahead of South Africa.

The Pakistan ‘A’ team will start their tour of Zimbabwe with a pair of four-day games between each of their ‘A’ teams scheduled for 3-6 May in Kwekwe and 10-13 May in Mutare.

