Zimbabwe women’s tour of Ireland cancelled due to fund issues

Harare, June 30 (IANS) Lack of funds in Zimbabwe Cricket’s coffers has resulted in the cancellation of its women’s team’s tour of Ireland. The two teams were supposed to play three one-dayers and three T20 internationals from July 3-14.

“We received correspondence late this afternoon from Zimbabwe Cricket in which we were informed that due to a funding issue, Zimbabwe Cricket will not be sending their women’s team to Ireland,” Cricket Ireland (CI) Chief Executive Warren Deutrom said in a statement as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“With the team due to arrive on Sunday, there is clearly no time to find an alternative and, after urgent consultation with the ICC to seek clarification, we regret to confirm the women’s tour has been cancelled,” Deutrom said on Sunday.

“This will not, however, impact upon the men’s tour which will proceed as scheduled. We will look into alternative arrangements so our senior women’s team will not be completely disadvantaged by these disappointing circumstances,” Deutrom added.

