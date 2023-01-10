WORLD

Zimbabwe’s 2022 gold output reaches new record high

NewsWire
0
0

Zimbabwe’s gold output reached a new record high of 35.38 tonne in 2022, spurred by new mining projects, timely payments and incentives to miners.

The output was 19.5 per cent up from the previous year’s output, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing statistics from the country’s sole gold buyer, Fidelity Gold Refineries.

“The incentives are really paying off to such an extent that the viability of the sector hinges on sustaining the incentives to unlock more value,” Fidelity Gold Refineries Chief Executive Peter Magaramombe was quoted as saying by the daily newspaper.

In 2022, the Zimbabwean government extended an incentive to large-scale gold miners that exceed their average monthly deliveries by paying them 80 per cent in foreign currency for the additional output, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previously, large-scale gold producers were retaining 70 per cent of their export proceeds in foreign currency.

In addition, the government stipulated that large-scale gold producers that qualify for the 80 per cent retention threshold would be entitled to directly export the additional gold to enable them to secure funding and gold loans to enhance production.

Gold is one of Zimbabwe’s major foreign currency earners alongside tobacco leaf and platinum.

20230111-003803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 US Marines killed in military aircraft crash

    ENG v IND, 5th Test: Bumrah hits Broad for 35 runs,...

    5.2-magnitude quake hits Auckland Islands in NZ

    Kuwait’s initiative in restoring Lebanon-Gulf ties successful: Ambassador