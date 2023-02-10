LIFESTYLEWORLD

Zimbabwe’s tobacco farmers expecting quality crops due to good rains

NewsWire
0
0

The volume and quality of this year’s tobacco leaf is expected to be significantly higher due to the good rains the country received this farming season, an industry official said.

George Seremwe, President of the Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association, told journalists on Thursday that the quality of the crops was good and would likely fetch high prices when the marketing season opens soon, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This year, we have got a very good crop. Even the dry land crop, which is rain-fed, is looking like the irrigated crop because the rains were quite good,” Seremwe was quoted as saying by the state news agency New Ziana.

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, the industry regulator, is still conducting a crop assessment to determine expected tobacco output this year.

Seremwe said most farmers were curing their crops in preparation for the selling season, which traditionally starts every March.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe’s second-biggest foreign currency earner after gold; Zimbabwe sold 212.7 million kilogram of tobacco at a value of $650 million during the 2022 tobacco marketing season,

At present, only 18 per cent of the crop is grown under irrigation, and the intention is to expand this to at least 40 per cent, according to New Ziana.

20230210-063404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Attempts being made to terrorise the judiciary in WB: Justice Abhijit...

    Kirtida Mistry: Preparation for ‘Mere Sai’ will happen on set

    No separate law yet to regulate digital media, says IT Ministry

    Saira Banu: Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable, urge you not...