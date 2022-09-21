Does a person’s zodiac sign have something to do with him/her entering the India’s rich list?

While the question has no concrete answer, as per IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, people born under Cancer sign had a great year, almost doubling their wealth, followed by Geminis, Taurus and Pisces.

“Overall Virgos and Scorpios led the way, with the highest number of entries on this year’s list, followed by Aries. Over a period of five years, Cancer rich listers created the most wealth, followed by Sagittarius and Aries,” IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List notes.

An astrologer and a head hunter had told IANS that there are some industrialists who check the horoscopes of their top management personnel while hiring. This is done to check the applicant’s compatability with the industrialist!

