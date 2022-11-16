Actress Zoe Kravitz, who is currently dating Channing Tatum, got candid in an interview about the possibility of walking down the aisle for a second time.

Speaking to GQ for its cover story of the latest issue, the 30-year-old actress detailed her relationship with her 42-year-old actor boyfriend.

“He’s just a wonderful human,” she told the publication about the ‘Magic Mike’ star, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

When asked about her divorce, Zoe said she had “romanticised” her domestic life but realised she might not want such a life for herself with children.

The ‘Divergent’ actress shared: “I just learned to think about who I am and what I want. You meet someone who’s amazing and wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it?” she asked.

“You love them and that’s what you do. It’s a hard question to ask yourself, ‘Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all.’ That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself.”

Zoe and Channing were first spotted together in public in August last year. At the time, they were seen riding down the New York City on a bike, with Channing pedaling a black BMX bike and Zoe wrapping her arms around him as she rode on the bike’s pegs.

Reflecting on the moment when she knew their relationship was out, Zoe told GQ: “I was sweating and he was like, ‘Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over and you can relax.'”

She added: “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Zoe also revealed that Channing helped her a lot when they worked together on her directorial debut, “Pussy Island”.

