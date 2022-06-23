Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz will be playing the lead role in an upcoming heist movie titled, ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’. The movie is based on a short story of the same name penned by author Leyna Krow.

As per reports, Zoe Kravitz is also attached to this project as a producer. The story revolves around twin robbers. While Maggie, one of the twins has supernatural powers of super strength and telekinesis her sibling (other twin) is the head of the operation and is also the one narrating the tale.

As per the official description of the story, Maggie begins to second guess their way of life when one of their heists goes wrong.

Zoe Kravitz is best known for her roles in movies like, ‘X-Men: First Class’, ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. Her recent outing was the role of Catwoman (Selina Kyle) in the blockbuster Matt Reeves directorial ‘The Batman’, which starred Robert Pattison in the titular role.

Zoe Kravitz in the meanwhile is also all set for directorial debut feature, ‘The Pussy Island’. Zoe Kravitz is the daughter of Lisa Bonet who up until recently was married to ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa. While the actors have separated, Jason showed up to the premiere of ‘The Batman’ along with Zoe’s siblings to cheer her on and be a part of her big day.