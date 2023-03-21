ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zohaib Siddiqui learns Haryanavi for his role in ‘Imlie’

Actor Zohaib M. Siddiqui, who recently entered the show ‘Imlie and is seen playing a hard-working man, Dhairya, said that his entry will create a lot of twists in the lives of the lead characters Imlie and Atharva. He also learning Haryanvi for his role in the drama.

About how he prepared for his role, Zohaib said: “I do believe that it’s important to understand and adapt the characteristics of the ‘character’ in order to make it sound believable to the audience. And to do so, I focused on working on the lingo and mannerisms of my character.”

“My character is a Jaat, a Haryanvi boy, so I had to learn the Haryanvi accent. I interacted with my Haryanvi friends and took lessons from them. I learned a few words like ‘Mane’, ‘Tane,’ and ‘Ke haal sae? At first, adapting to the Haryanvi accent was quite a challenge, yet it was an extremely fun learning experience.”

Zohaib is known for his performance in the shows ‘Sadda Haq’ and ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’. He has also acted in shows like ‘Suryaputra Karn’, ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’, ‘Radha Krishna’, and many more.

Speaking about the effort he made to learn the language, he said: “Haryanvi is an amazing language but pronunciation has to be on point. There are several dialects of the language, but I wanted to learn conversational Haryanvi. So, I started speaking in that dialect even with my friends to get into the skin of my character. I am still learning a few statements and words and working hard to catch the accent right.”

