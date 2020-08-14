Zoho Doc Scanner launches text recognition in 12 Indian languages

New Dehli, Aug 14 (IANS) Homegrown document scanning app Zoho Doc Scanner on Friday announced to launch text recognition in 12 Indian languages.

The app will be able to recognise text in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Punjabi, and Sanskrit.

‘Zoho has strong privacy policies, which the users of Doc Scanner will inherit. We have recently removed all third-party trackers from its website,’ the company said in a statement.

In the wake of the Indian government banning Chinese apps, including CamScanner, Zoho has made the paid plan of DocScanner free for the Indian users for a year.

In its free version, Zoho Doc Scanner offers features such as unlimited scans, reminders, secure documents, optical character recognition, export as text and search through documents, unlimited workflows and annotate documents,

The free version also has features like doc scanner web, auto upload documents, read documents, create folders, export to cloud services and themes.

Zoho Doc Scanner also offers backup and restore feature, translation, and e-signing of up to 10 documents in its paid plan.

Last month, the government barred 47 more Chinese apps from operating in the country, which was largely clones of 59 banned apps.

On June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns.

–IANS

bu/na