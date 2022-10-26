Zoho Corporation on Wednesday announced that its unified platform for e-commerce will integrate with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a technology service provider.

Zoho Commerce platform will allow sellers to set up their online stores quickly and on-board the government-backed, open e-commerce network.

Anand Nergunam, Vice President, Revenue Growth, Zoho, said that ONDC will create a level-playing field for small businesses and other sellers who have been vastly under-represented in the sector’s growth in recent years.

“With a robust platform like Zoho Commerce, retailers can quickly create online stores and establish their presence on ONDC,” he mentioned.

India’s e-commerce market is expected to reach $120 billion by 2026, up from $38 billion in 2021.

ONDC, a Ministry of Commerce initiative, will enable sellers to tap this massive market by offering an equitable and secure platform that integrates multiple sellers, buyers and logistics players.

“We are glad to be working in tandem with technology service providers like Zoho to accelerate and improve the end-to-end ecosystem experience and make digital commerce accessible to a wider audience of buyers and sellers,” said T Koshy, Chief Executive Officer, ONDC.

With Zoho Commerce, business owners can create their online store as quickly as an hour by using the drag-and-drop website builder or customising available templates without writing a single piece of code.

Zoho Commerce comes pre-integrated with Zoho Books and Zoho Inventory for a business and end-to-end accounting and multi-channel inventory management needs, respectively.

Zoho Commerce users in India will be able to get onto ONDC with a single click and showcase their products on multiple platforms with equitable visibility.

Zoho Commerce also integrates with third-party apps like Google Analytics, Google Shopping, and MailChimp.

