Zomato Co-founder Gunjan Patidar quits in another high-profile exit

Online food delivery platform Zomato’s Co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar quit after more than 10 years, the company announced on Monday.

This is the second high-profile exit at the company. In November last year, Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta had moved on after about five years at the food aggregator.

In a regulatory filing, Zomato said that Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company.

“Over the the last 10 plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable,” said the company.

Zomato shares closed at Rs 60.26 apiece on Monday, up 1.52 per cent.

The company said that Patidar was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In December, the food delivery platform had announced that Rahul Ganjoo ended his 5-year tenure as Head of New Initiatives. Earlier in the month, Zomato’s Vice President for global growth Siddharth Jhawar announced his departure as well.

Zomato in November announced to lay off nearly 3 per cent of its workforce on account of cost-cutting efforts and to turn profitable.

