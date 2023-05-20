BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Zomato elevates Rakesh Ranjan as food delivery CEO

NewsWire
0
0

Online food livery platform Zomato has rejigged the senior leadership team after reporting its better-than-expected quarterly results (Q4 FY23).

Zomato informed the Bombay Stock Exchange in a filing that it has appointed Rakesh Ranjan as CEO of its food ordering and delivery business and Rinshul Chandra as COO, food ordering and delivery business.

The company also appointed Rishi Arora as CEO of Hyperpure, a subsidiary of the company.

Ranjan was earlier business head of new businesses at Zomato and Chandra was vice president of product at the company.

Arora held the position of senior vice president of operations at Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit, before being elevated as its cofounder last year.

“Rakesh, Rinshul and Rishi have been with Zomato/Blinkit for more than five years across various roles. We believe that a change of leadership every now and then with capable people at the helm brings new perspectives to the business enabling it to evolve faster,” the online food delivery platform said in its regulatory filing.

“Such leadership changes are also great for people development, and we are confident that our people strategy will set us up for success even decades from now,” it added.

On the quick commerce side, while there is still a long way to go in terms of margin improvement, Zomato said it is pleased with the outcomes so far in a short period of time.

In Q4 FY23, Zomato introduced a delivery charge for orders below a certain minimum value, which led to some churn in restaurants ordering from Hyperpure.

“While the number of unique restaurants billed fell from 44,000 in Q3 to 42,000 in Q4, the overall profitability of the business improved as a result of this,” the company said in its shareholders’ letter.

20230520-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian entities can hedge gold price risk at IFSC: RBI

    Recovering Economy: RBI keeps key rates intact, maintains accommodative stance (Roundup)

    ‘India wants bilateral trade relations with countries with which it can...

    Global semiconductor sales to reach $676 bn this year: Gartner