Zomato launches home-style cooked meal delivery service, starts Rs 89

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it will deliver fresh homely meals crafted with real home chefs at affordable prices.

Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only, with fresh meals starting at only Rs 89.

In its Q3 FY23 results, Zomato had said it was working on remodelling the Zomato Instant service to focus on offering its customers home-style cooked meals at affordable prices (will be called Zomato Everyday).

“Experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home,” said Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Founder and CEO.

The food partners will collaborate with the home chefs to serve wholesome food.

“Simply browse the menu, customise your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes,” said the company.

According to Zomato, this is a large opportunity in a market like India and is relatively untapped currently.

The company in January launched a brand-new membership programme called Zomato Gold.

The key highlight of Zomato Gold is ‘On Time Guarantee’.

Gold members also get priority access to more restaurants during peak times and offers from a number of restaurants on both delivery and dining-out.

“We have also made our intercity delivery from legendary restaurants (called Intercity Legends) exclusively available to Gold members,” according to Zomato.

