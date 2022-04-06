INDIASCI-TECH

Zomato, Swiggy suffer brief outage due to ‘technical glitch’

Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy, along with several other online platforms, suffered a brief nationwide outage on Wednesday, as thousands waited with bated breath to place or track their food orders.

According to website outage monitor platform DownDetector, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers went down at the same time on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that it may have caused the brief outage. However, it could not be confirmed.

While 55 per cent users reported problems with server connection at AWS, 38 per cent had problems with AWS Console, according to DownDetector.

AWS was yet to react while Zomato and Swiggy said on Twitter that they were working on resolving the “temporary glitch”.

Both food delivery apps were back in service after nearly half an hour long outage.

Various users took to social media with complaints like unable to place orders or browse menus.

“Zomato Swiggy down. Hungry people waiting for food,” posted one user.

“Hey Zomato, it seems like the Android app has crashed. I am unable to track my order,” posted another.

