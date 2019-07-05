Zomato’s ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ tweet triggers hilarious trend

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Zomato, the home-grown restaurant search and delivery platform, has triggered a viral trend on social media with its tweet – “Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye” (Guys, sometimes you should eat home-cooked food too).

The July 3 tweet by Zomato India has been liked by over 19,000 users and re-tweeted nearly 4,000 times. Even Zomato’s head Deepinder Goyal took to the micro-blogging site to appreciate it.

Copying the tweet, several companies started recommending people to do the opposite of what their services stand for.

The official account of YouTube India tweeted: “Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje phone side pe rakh ke so jaana chahiye.”

Amazon Prime wrote: “Guys, kabhi kabhi cable pe bhi kuch dekh lena chahiye.”

Behrouz Biryani tweeted: “Behrouz mulk ke wasiyo, kabhi Dal Chawal bhi kha lena chahiye.”

Travel and hotel booking website Ixigo tweeted: “Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar par bhi baithna chahiye.”

TVF (The Viral Fever), a popular YouTube channel, tweeted: “Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar pe TV bhi dekh lena chahiye.”

“Guys, kabhi kabhi “VEG DINNER” bhi kar liya karo”, PUBG Mobile India wrote.

After these tweets, Zomato trolled these companies by posting a screenshot of various brands copying their tweet and wrote, “Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye”.

–IANS

wh/mag/