Zoom allows customers their own encryption keys to protect data

NewsWire
Video-conferencing platform Zoom on Friday announced a new offering that will allow users to protect certain data stored at rest within the Zoom Cloud infrastructure using their own encryption keys.

The platform said its newest advanced security offering — Customer Managed Key (CMK) — is designed to help users address stricter compliance requirements.

“Every industry grapples with its own unique regulatory requirements — the healthcare industry faces HIPAA, while financial services institutions must address Gramm-Leach Bliley Act, NY DFS, and more. All organisations have a different approach to safeguarding important information and remaining compliant, and some need tailored security solutions to do so,” Karthik Raman, Group Product Manager, said in a statement.

“That is why we are excited to announce the launch of Zoom Customer Managed Key (CMK),” Raman added.

The company said that CMK is a paid offering and Zoom’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) solution.

With Customer Managed Key, users can opt to use their own encryption keys to encrypt certain Zoom assets such as cloud recordings, voicemails, and calendar access tokens.

The list of assets covered by Zoom CMK includes — Zoom Meeting cloud recordings (including transcripts and chat texts), Zoom Webinars cloud recordings, Zoom Phone voicemails and recordings, Calendar access tokens for Zoom Rooms, User calendar access tokens, Microsoft Teams access tokens, etc.

