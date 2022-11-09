SCI-TECHWORLD

Zoom announces new features for modern work experiences

NewsWire
0
0

Video conferencing platform Zoom has announced new features to power modern work experiences in the hybrid era.

At its annual event, Zoom announced four new features coming to the platform — ‘Mail and Calendar’, ‘Spots’, ‘Virtual Agent’ and ‘IQ Virtual Coach’.

With the ‘Mail and Calendar Clients’ feature, users don’t have to leave the platform to access their email and calendar. Both the services will be integrated directly into the platform, the company said in a statement.

The company also launched ‘Mail and Calendar Services’ for those who do not have specialised IT services but are keen about privacy and security.

Clients and Services for Mail and Calendar will be available in beta.

‘Spots’ is a “video-enabled persistent space” built within the platform and will be available in early 2023 to support inclusive conversations and keep team members in touch.

‘Virtual Agent’ is an “intelligent conversational AI and chatbot solution” that employs machine learning and natural language processing to understand and effectively handle customer issues. It will also be available in early 2023.

Additionally, ‘IQ Virtual Coach’ will be coming soon as part of IQ for Sales.

“It will simulate a variety of selling scenarios to give salespeople a practise environment where they can improve their pitches, get input from prospects, and receive real-time content suggestions while speaking with them,” said Zoom.

By enabling administrative-authorised installed apps, it will soon be simpler for developers to provision and manage apps that interact with the platform.

On the Zoom App Marketplace, developers will soon be able to make money from their apps, the company said.

20221109-102005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Pixel 6 bug automatically rejects some calls

    World’s richest man Musk ‘dating’ Australian actress Natasha Bassett

    Apple to reportedly launch iMac Pro with Mini-LED display

    IISER Bhopal genome sequencing immune boosting herb giloy