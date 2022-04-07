INDIASCI-TECH

Zoom awards $1.8 mn in bug bounty rewards over 2021

NewsWire
0
0

Video-conferencing platform Zoom on Thursday said that it has awarded $1.8 million to researchers who submitted bug bounty reports over 2021.

Private bug bounty programmes are invitation-only, which allows companies to hand-pick security researchers, based on their previous work.

“While Zoom tests our solutions and infrastructure every day, we know it is important to augment this testing by tapping the ethical hacker community to help identify edge-case vulnerabilities that may only be detectable under certain use cases and circumstances,” the company said in a statement.

“That is why Zoom has invested in a skilled, global team of security researchers via a private bug bounty programme on HackerOne’s platform, which is the industry’s leading provider for recruiting and engaging with security-focused professionals,” it added.

HackerOne calculates statistics for each researcher based on their signal-to-noise ratio, impact on the programs they have contributed to, and reputation, all of which help measure how relevant and actionable their findings will be.

Zoom said it has recruited over 800 security researchers on the HackerOne platform and their collective work has resulted in the submission of numerous bug reports, and awards of over $2.4 million in bounty payments, swag and gifts since the programme was introduced.

20220407-170207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4.0-magnitude quakes jolts J&K

    New cases nearly 14K, rise for 5th straight day

    Odisha crime branch takes over murder case of cameraman

    Kerala political parties get ready as Assembly polls set to be...