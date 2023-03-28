SCI-TECHWORLD

Zoom partners with OpenAI to bring AI-driven features to platform

NewsWire
0
0

Video conferencing platform Zoom has announced its collaboration with OpenAI, the creator of AI-chatbot ChatGPT, to bring AI-driven features to the platform, such as summarising chat threads, organising ideas, drafting content for chats, creating meeting agendas, and more through its AI-powered assistant Zoom IQ.

Zoom has become the latest productivity app to expand its use of AI.

According to the company, Zoom IQ’s capabilities will help users move through their day more easily, for instance, if a team member joins their Zoom meeting late, they can ask Zoom IQ to “summarise” what they’ve missed in real-time and ask further questions.

Moreover, if users need to create a whiteboard session for their meeting, Zoom IQ can generate it based on text prompts.

While meeting, sometimes you had to step out for a minute, and when you come back you get a long list of messages to catch up on.

“Zoom IQ helps you get the gist by providing a summary of the thread. Once you’re up to speed, Zoom IQ chat compose makes it easy to help you find the right words by drafting a response for you, even rephrasing responses if need be.

“We are planning to begin rolling out the following features to select customers by invitation in April: Zoom IQ chat compose, Zoom IQ email compose (initially available for Zoom IQ for Sales), and select Zoom IQ meeting summary features will be available more broadly,” Zoom said in a blogpost.

The company has also introduced “Zoom Mail and Calendar”, which will let users access all their important communications in one place — no more hopping between their inbox and Zoom Team Chat.

In addition, Zoom has designed a new video-enabled virtual coworking space, “Huddles”, to bring the fluid interactions of in-person work to modern teams.

20230328-153202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Senators asks FTC Chair Lina Khan to probe TikTok’s data practices

    Axiom Space reveals science experiments for 1st crewed mission in 2022

    Google TV announces ‘personalised profiles’ for users

    SpaceX launches 54 Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea