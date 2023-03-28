Video conferencing platform Zoom has announced its collaboration with OpenAI, the creator of AI-chatbot ChatGPT, to bring AI-driven features to the platform, such as summarising chat threads, organising ideas, drafting content for chats, creating meeting agendas, and more through its AI-powered assistant Zoom IQ.

Zoom has become the latest productivity app to expand its use of AI.

According to the company, Zoom IQ’s capabilities will help users move through their day more easily, for instance, if a team member joins their Zoom meeting late, they can ask Zoom IQ to “summarise” what they’ve missed in real-time and ask further questions.

Moreover, if users need to create a whiteboard session for their meeting, Zoom IQ can generate it based on text prompts.

While meeting, sometimes you had to step out for a minute, and when you come back you get a long list of messages to catch up on.

“Zoom IQ helps you get the gist by providing a summary of the thread. Once you’re up to speed, Zoom IQ chat compose makes it easy to help you find the right words by drafting a response for you, even rephrasing responses if need be.

“We are planning to begin rolling out the following features to select customers by invitation in April: Zoom IQ chat compose, Zoom IQ email compose (initially available for Zoom IQ for Sales), and select Zoom IQ meeting summary features will be available more broadly,” Zoom said in a blogpost.

The company has also introduced “Zoom Mail and Calendar”, which will let users access all their important communications in one place — no more hopping between their inbox and Zoom Team Chat.

In addition, Zoom has designed a new video-enabled virtual coworking space, “Huddles”, to bring the fluid interactions of in-person work to modern teams.

