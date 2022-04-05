INDIASCI-TECH

Zoom to set up 2nd technology centre in India

Video conferencing and chat app Zoom on Tuesday said it is setting up a second technology centre in India, as it ramps up hiring in India through this year.

The new technology centre in Chennai will supplement the existing technology centre in Bengaluru, in addition to the two data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The technology centre in Chennai will focus on research and development of new products, including Zoom Contact Centre and cutting-edge technologies.

“As Zoom strengthens its ecosystem for future innovations, our expanded presence in India will play an important role in helping accelerate the translation of ideas and concepts into path-breaking solutions for worldwide impact,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom.

“We welcome talents in India to be part of our growing DevOps, IT, security and business operations teams as we scale our operations,” Sankarlingam added.

The Chennai facility will be led by Zoom’s global engineering teams based at the company’s San Jose, California headquarters.

“Our unwavering focus on listening to our customers has helped us build a secure and reliable platform that addresses their continuously evolving requirements,” said Sameer Raje, General Manager & Head of India and SAARC Region at Zoom.

The company said that the recruitment for the Chennai technology centre is currently on.

