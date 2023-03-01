BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers

NewsWire
0
0

Car sharing platform Zoomcar on Wednesday announced its partnership with Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, to become its self-drive partner.

Customers can now avail a wide choice of self-drive cars from Zoomcar while booking through the Vistara website.

Vistara customers can now book their self-drive cars with Zoomcar and earn CV Points, the company said in a statement.

As part of this association, Vistara customers can earn 5 CV Points for every Rs 100 spent when booking.

“We are delighted to partner with Vistara to bring innovative, mobility solutions to our guests. As trusted travel partners for customers across the country, we see great synergies in this partnership,” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar.

Club Vistara members enjoy up to 5 CV Points on every Rs 100 spent and additional discount of up to 15 per cent on their first booking with Zoomcar Rentals till March 31.

Zoomcar is the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, with over 20,000 cars on its technology-driven platform across India, Southeast Asia and Egypt.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar employs over 300 people.

20230301-121006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    80% of new smartphones will be 5G-enabled in India by 2023:...

    Hyderabad Metro Rail wins national award for its coffee table book

    India’s consumer demand for gold to weaken in Apr-Jun: WGC

    YouTube creators contributed Rs 6,800 cr to Indian economy in 2020