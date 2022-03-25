Last year there were reports that Zoya Akhtar is collaborating with Netflix to create a live musical adaptation of the beloved ‘Archies’ comics.

The movie, which is set in the 1960s, is a live action musical that will introduce Riverdale to a whole new generation of young India. Zoya Akhtar did announce that she will be making this film but did not mention the cast members. Reports claimed that Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Agastya Nanda could be possible cast members.

However, pictures from the set of the movie will be thrilling for fans. In the pictures, the three star kids – Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda can be seen together on the sets.

In the pictures we see Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan along with Shahrukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

In the next picture, Suhana Khan is walking along with Khushi Kapoor who is clearly in costume and the biggest surprise of all. Khushi is the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister.

Last year in November 2021, Zoya Akhtar made the announcement about this film on her social media. On her Instagram she shared, “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

This Netflix film is being produced by Graphic India and Tiger Baby.

Zoya Akhtar is known for creating movie magic. Her movies deliver slice-of-life drama which manages to emotionally connect with her audiences. Her last directorial ‘Gully Boy’ was a smash hit and won her as well as Ranveer Singh many accolades. It also provided the perfect launchpad for debutante Siddhant Chaturvedi who played the role of MC Sher Ranveer’s mentor in the film.