Zoya Akhtar hits back at trolls like a pro

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has a hilarious response to social media users who trolled her for supporting Rhea Chakraborty.

Taking to Instagram Story, Zoya asked trollers to boycott her social media pages before boycotting her films.

“Troll: I am unfollowing you.

Me: Yay.

Troll: I am going to boycott your film.

Me: First boycott my page,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Apart from Zoya, several other celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Shibani Dandekar were called out by a section of social media users for their support for Rhea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

After Rhea’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), several members from film industry have been seen demanding justice for Rhea as they posted a quote on “patriarchy” that was printed on her T-shirt at the time of arrest.

“Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let smash the patriarchy me and you,” the posts read.

Zoya also uploaded the viral quote on her Instagram account.