Canindia News

Zoya Akhtar hits back at trolls like a pro

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE014

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has a hilarious response to social media users who trolled her for supporting Rhea Chakraborty.

Taking to Instagram Story, Zoya asked trollers to boycott her social media pages before boycotting her films.

“Troll: I am unfollowing you.

Me: Yay.

Troll: I am going to boycott your film.

Me: First boycott my page,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Apart from Zoya, several other celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Shibani Dandekar were called out by a section of social media users for their support for Rhea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

After Rhea’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), several members from film industry have been seen demanding justice for Rhea as they posted a quote on “patriarchy” that was printed on her T-shirt at the time of arrest.

“Roses are red. Violets are blue. Let smash the patriarchy me and you,” the posts read.

Zoya also uploaded the viral quote on her Instagram account.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian’s deaths have links to Bollywood, cricket and Dubai, claims ex-bureaucrat

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mithali shuts down troll criticising her language preferences

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: ED files money laundering case

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More