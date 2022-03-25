ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Zoya, Reema feel proud to have introduced fresh talents with ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker-writers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are proud of the talents who have worked in their production, ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’ (ECAEFL). They consider it a responsibility to introduce fresh talents in the ever growing space of audio-visual content and with ‘ECAEFL’ receiving positive response, the two are in a happy space.

The series, directed by Rahul Nair, introduces Vihaan Samat in the lead role of Ray. In addition it also stars Rahul Bose, Jim Sarbh and Suchitra Pillai. ‘ECAEFL’ marks Rahul’s first directorial venture after working as an assistant director with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Commenting on the same Zoya shared, “Both Rahul and Vihaan are unique talents you can’t ignore. We are so proud that ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’ is being liked and I know this is just the beginning for both of them.”

Reema Kagti added to Zoya’s remark as she said, “It’s our constant endeavour to gather a diverse and intriguing talent pool, each with their own distinct, individual voices and perspectives. Rahul Nair really spoke to the youth in the language they best understand with ‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’ and as for Vihaan Samat, we came on board for him as soon as we saw his audition. He was absolutely wonderful, just the perfect boy to play Ray.”

20220325-180006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    My dog has brought positivity in my life: Hitesh Bharadwaj

    Vishal shoots for 24 hours straight to complete second schedule of...

    Bollywood mourns the demise of cinematographer Johny Lal

    Ruffalo, Laurie join cast of World War II drama ‘All the...