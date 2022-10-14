SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Zubimendi signs new Real Sociedad contract amid reported interest from Barcelona

Real Sociedad on Friday confirmed that central midfielder Martin Zubimendi has signed a two-year contract extension until the end of June 2027, as well as increasing his release clause to 90 million euros.

Zubimendi’s previous deal was due to run out in 2025.

The move comes after the 23-year-old had been the subject of rumours that FC Barcelona were following him closely and that Barca coach Xavi Hernandez had asked for the club to sign him.

Although a 90-million buyout clause is not impossible to pay in Friday’s game, it is probably out of Barcelona’s reach at the moment, given their financial fair play problems, reports Xinhua.

If they could meet the asking price, 90 million euros would be an important injection for the San Sebastian-based club, who received 70 million euros from Newcastle United for Alexander Isak this summer.

Zubimendi, who made his first team debut for Real Sociedad in 2019, has made 108 official appearances for the team, becoming a key player for coach Imanol Alguacil alongside Mikel Merino in the middle of the park.

20221014-230203

