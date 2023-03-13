INDIASCI-TECH

Zupee introduces paid period leave policy for its female staff

Online skill-based gaming platform Zupee on Monday announced the introduction of paid period leave policy’ for its female employees, the company said.

The period leave policy can be availed every month, with one leave per month, whether working from the office or home.

In an effort to combat the long-standing stigma around menstruation, the new policy is a step further to building a healthy and comfortable working environment for its female employees, the company said.

“By implementing this policy, Zupee is not only acknowledging and safeguarding female colleague’s health, but also, raising awareness to avoid menstrual stigmatisation,” said Surabhi Sanchita, Vice President, Human Resources at Zupee, in a statement.

“We believe that this policy will enable our female colleagues to better manage their health and strike a balance between personal and professional life,” she added.

Zupee is the first skill-based online gaming platform to roll out a period leave policy, the company said, noting that the policy will be in effect from April 1.

Several other start-ups have recently launched the initiative for its female employees.

Online food delivery company Swiggy gives two days monthly “time off” to its women delivery partners, while Zomato grants its female employees 10 days paid leave in a year during the period. Edtech platform Byju’s also allows its women employees to avail themselves up to 12 Period Leaves (PELs) in a year.

