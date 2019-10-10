Zyfra commissions its first unmanned haul trucks

Moscow, Oct 16 (IANS) Finnish-Russian digital solutions provider Zyfra said on Wednesday that its first two autonomous mining dump trucks – BELAZ-7513R – with a lifting capacity of 130 tons have been deployed in the mines in Khakassia (Eastern Siberia), Russia.

A Zyfra release said that both automated mining dump truckshave been commissioned by Russia’s largest coal producer SUEK, one of top-ten global coal producers by output, international sales and reserves.

As part of the trials, a dump truck worked continuously for 24 hours, completing 500 process cycles, as well as moved along a designated 1,350 m section of the mine, carrying overburden rock.

Zyfra has said that the use of digital technologies in open pit mining also helps increase the utilisation of drilling rigs, haul trucks and excavators by 35 per cent a year.

Zyfra has cumulatively earned more than $26 million from India-related deals and will offer technology and expertise to India’s state-run Modern Coach Factory (MCF) to help execute a Rs 150 crore contract to build international standard coaches for metro trains.

–IANS

bc/