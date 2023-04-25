Zypp Electric on Tuesday said it will deploy 1 lakh e-scooters for online food delivery platform Zomato by 2024.

The company said that the association is part of a larger plan of Zomato to go completely electric by 2030.

“This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers. We look forward to working together to create more efficient and environment friendly deliveries,” said Mohit Sardana, COO, food delivery at Zomato.

Zypp Electric, which has raised $37.5 million to date, so far deployed over 13,000 electric vehicles on the roads.

“Food delivery is all on 2-wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and, at the same time, wanting to shift to EVs to save costs. By leveraging our EV fleet management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience,” said Tushar Mehta, COO and Co-founder, Zypp Electric.

In February, the EV-as-a-service platform raised $25 million led by Gogoro, a global technology leader in the battery swapping ecosystem, in its series B funding.

With the new funds, Zypp aims to increase its fleet size from 10,000 to 200,000 electric vehicles and expand its footprint to 30 cities in India by 2025.

Zypp is currently serving Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and many more with EV solutions as well as delivery partners.

