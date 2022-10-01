INDIA

2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter identified

NewsWire
0
0

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists killed in an encounter in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district have been identified, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army and SSB based on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village.

Police said they have been identified the slain terrorists as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora in Pulwama, and Aamir Hussain Bhat, from Veshro in Shopian.

“As per police records, both of them were categorised terrorists and had recently joined terrorist ranks. Both were involved in criminal cases, including attacks on police/security forces and civilians.

“Preliminary investigation and intelligence based inputs revealed that the killed terrorists were tasked to attack the ongoing Army Recruitment Rally (Agniveer) in Baramulla, in order to derail the recruitment rally and disturb the youth who are eager to join the mainstream. However, their elimination has helped Police/SF in repulsing such nefarious plans,” the police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

20221001-100003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre earns Rs 62 cr from scrap disposal

    Cop shot at by miscreants in Noida

    Kerala Cong peeved as veteran leader K.V.Thomas set to attend CPI-M...

    Take multi-pronged measures throughout year to tackle air pollution: CPR to...