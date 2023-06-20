Mississauga has been named the 2023 Music City of the Year by the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) and Canadian Music Week (CMW).

“It is an honour to receive this award! Our team is doing incredible work to put Mississauga on the map as a ‘Music City,’ and this award showcases the strides we’re making,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “Our city is already home to world-class, diverse musicians and wonderful live music, but through continued efforts and investments in this sector, we are unlocking even greater economic and social benefits.”

Mississauga was recognized for its efforts in establishing a Music Strategy with a goal of positioning the city as an incubator for top musical talent and a national destination for live music events and festivals.

The seventh annual Canadian Live Music Industry Awards brings together the Canadians behind live music for a night of celebration and recognition. The awards celebrate the ingenuity, perseverance and excellence demonstrated by live music companies, individuals and organizations over the past year. Finalists and awards are based on a vote by workers in the live music industry. The 2023 awards were presented during a ceremony held on June 9.

“This recognition is testament to the incredible effort taking place behind-the-scenes to not only advance the City’s Music Strategy but to amplify Mississauga’s music sector,” said Jodi Robillos, Commissioner, Community Services. “We want to be known as a city that makes things happen for local artists and talent. We have great spaces to share and enjoy music, and offer many professional development opportunities. As we look to the future, we will continue to build upon our guiding principles. Big thanks to CLMA and CMW for presenting our team with this incredible honour.”

Last year, the City announced its first Music Strategy: 2022-2026, which identifies 32 actions over the next five years to support the growth and development of Mississauga’s music industry. It focuses on four guiding principles, which include: amplifying Mississauga’s artists, creating a favourable environment for live music, supporting underrepresented people and groups and celebrating Mississauga’s history and success.

The Music City of Year award is presented to those making a demonstrated commitment to leveraging the power of live music locally, to rebuild, recover and grow.